King Frederik hit with turmoil as renewed scandal casts shadow on Queen Mary

The Danish royal family is facing an unfortunate episode that brings back past tensions

  By Javeria Ahmed
King Frederik is said to be grappling with an issue that has significant consequences for Queen Mary, casting a shadow over the royal couple’s usually united front.

As per Catalunya Diar, the Spanish media outlet, the Danish royal family is hit with an unfortunate episode that brings back past tensions and creates a wave of enormous international media attention.

King Frederik and Queen Mary’s peace in marriage seemed secure, but a fresh warning has reignited speculation.

The fresh reports from Spain are once again rattling the monarchy and casting doubt on the stability of them.

The memory of the controversial photographs published in 2023 still lingered on public thoughts in Denmark and much of Europe.

Now, the foreign press hasn't forgotten that scandal that made headlines around the world, and every new development reignites collective interest as the Danish experts shared that the case was never fully closed, and renewed media noise now threatens the royal marriage.

The journalist behind the Madrid photos of Frederik and Genoveva Casanova has reinforced the story’s credibility, reigniting speculation that Queen Mary reportedly finds deeply unsettling.

To note, in late 2023, the so-called Madrid scandal came into the spotlight when photos surfaced of then-Crown Prince Frederik with socialite Genoveva Casanova, sparking affair rumors and intense scrutiny of his marriage to Crown Princess Mary.

The controversy broke just months before Queen Margrethe II’s surprise abdication in January 2024, which some linked to preserving the monarchy’s stability.

