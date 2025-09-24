Home / Royal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's major assets at risk amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are facing new scrutiny after Jeffery Epstein email controversy

  By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s £30 million Windsor mansion is facing uncertainty, as questions mount over its future amid the couple facing new scrutiny.

The Duke and Duchess of York are currently living inside a £30 million royal residence, alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Despite years of reports suggesting he would leave the 30-room property, he remains in residence.

As per US Weekly, it is claimed that the property suffers from persistent damp and fissures and they shared images of the visible signs of wear and tear.

The disgraced royal is confronting a multi-million-pound for restoration expense.

The luxurious Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, has a grand exterior with eye-popping interiors and humongous space.

Following revelations about Ferguson ties with Epstein as the emails from 2011 revealed, in which she called the sex offender a "supreme friend".

After the emails were disclosed, multiple charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust, distanced themselves from her.

Shortly after the new scandal came into the spotlight, Fergie is facing renewed debate over the mansion.

However the Duke of York is said to be fighting to stay at Royal Lodge, a 19th-century, 90-acre property under The Crown Estate, following the late Queen’s death.

