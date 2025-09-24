Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert II of Monaco made a high-profile visit to New York City for a key royal event in the absence of his wife, Princess Charlene.
The 67-year-old Royal Family member attended a high-profile meeting with Singapore’s leader in NYC on Tuesday, September 23.
During the ceremony, which took place a few steps away from the United Nations Headquarters, His Serene discusses the diplomatic relations between Monaco and Singapore.
A day after the prestigious meeting, Prince Albert’s office turned to their official Instagram account to share a few highlights of the crucial engagement.
"Establishment of diplomatic relations between Monaco and Singapore. The Second Bilateral Meeting took place just a few steps away from the UN, with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Singapore to the United Nations," they stated in the caption.
They continued, "S.A.S. The Prince Received By His Excellency Sir. BALAKISHNAN Vivian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Mrs RENA Lee, Ambassador for International Law, and Mr Navjote SINGH, Special Adviser to the Ministry, accompanied by Ms Isabelle BERRO-AMADEI, Minister of Foreign Relations and Cooperation, Ms Isabelle PICCO, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Monaco to the UN, and Ms Julie DONATI, Advisor to the Prince's Office."
However, Prince Albert II’s life partner, Princess Charlene, has not joined her husband for the meaningful event.
Before His Serene Highness visited NYC, Princess Charlene attended the Sócrates Award at the Ballon d’Or Ceremony 2025, on Monday, September 22, where she presented this year’s award to the winner at the star-studded event.