Home / Royal

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear

Meghan Markle's true feelings on Prince Harry, King Charles' Clarence House meeting revealed

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince Harrys reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markles biggest fear
Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear

Meghan Markle is more "worried" than "pleased" to see Prince Harry being welcomed back by King Charles with opened arms.

The former Suits actress's biggest fears have been intensified since her beloved husband has reunited with his cancer-stricken dad earlier this month, during Duke's four-day visit to the UK.

Harry - who paid a warm visit to his ailing father at the Clarence House in London has unknowingly increased Meghan's fears that she will lose him soon.

An inside source exclusively told Heat magazine that, "Harry’s still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father and Meghan is pleased for him – to an extent."

The source continued, "But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn’t helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet."

"Meghan’s biggest worry is that he’s been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them. She feels like she’s losing him," added the insider.


You Might Like:

Princess Eugenie makes emotional plea in first message amid Sarah Ferguson’s crisis

Princess Eugenie makes emotional plea in first message amid Sarah Ferguson’s crisis
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson loses major charities amid Epstein controversy

Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed

Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed
The Duchess of York sparked backlash when her 2011 email to Jeffery Epstein revealed

Prince William offers hope after King Charles issues disappointing news

Prince William offers hope after King Charles issues disappointing news
The Prince of Wales delivered an emotional address after King Charles sad announcement

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson
King Charles issues new announcement after Sarah Ferguson is removed as patron from multiple charities

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues
King Chalres shared disappointing message amid the tensions mount around Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout
Sarah Ferguson was removed by children hospice charity foundation and other multiple organizations

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'
Meghan Markle given special offer in the UK just days after Prince Harry's visit

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech as King Abdullah meets Turkish president

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech as King Abdullah meets Turkish president
Her Majesty steps out for a meaningful royal engagement without her husband, King Abdullah II

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify
The Prince and Princess of Wales step out to make heartfelt outing amid family tension

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'
Buckingham Palace has issued a farewell message after several charities severed ties with the Duchess of York

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes feelings clear on Queen Camilla's shock move

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?
The Duchess of York is making headlines for her 2011's leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein