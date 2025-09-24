Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear

Meghan Markle is more "worried" than "pleased" to see Prince Harry being welcomed back by King Charles with opened arms.
The former Suits actress's biggest fears have been intensified since her beloved husband has reunited with his cancer-stricken dad earlier this month, during Duke's four-day visit to the UK.
Harry - who paid a warm visit to his ailing father at the Clarence House in London has unknowingly increased Meghan's fears that she will lose him soon.
An inside source exclusively told Heat magazine that, "Harry’s still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father and Meghan is pleased for him – to an extent."
The source continued, "But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn’t helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet."
"Meghan’s biggest worry is that he’s been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them. She feels like she’s losing him," added the insider.