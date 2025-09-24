Queen Rania delights fans with candid look at her role as grandmother

Queen Rania delighted royal watchers by sharing a tender photo cradling baby Amina, capturing a heartwarming family moment that quickly drew an outpouring of love from fans online.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Queen of Jordan dropped the adorable post, holding the daughter of Princess Iman bint Abdullah II of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis.
In the image, Queen Rania is seen smiling gently as she holds baby Amina, dressed in a soft blue outfit with winged sleeves.
Wearing a light yellow blouse, the Queen exudes warmth and affection, making the intimate moment stand out against the softly blurred background.
She penned the simple caption, “With my Amina” adding a red heart emoji.
Soon after she dropped the post, the royal fans turned to the comment section to shower love on the grandmother and granddaughter's bond.
One fan noted, "Our queen is the sweetest Tita, May God keep you safe and faithful."
Another commented, “Wow, on the girls, the Most Merciful, may Allah bless me.”
The third remarked, “May Allah protect you, take care of you, and make you happy.”
Notably, Baby Amina is the newborn daughter of Queen Rania's daughter, Princess Iman of Jordan, and her husband, Jameel Thermiotis.
On February 16, 2025, Queen Rania announced the birth of her first granddaughter sharing a video of the family meeting the baby at Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II Hospital in Aqaba, Jordan.