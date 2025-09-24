Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK 

Meghan Markle recently shared a delightful memory of her son, Prince Archie, during their family trip to Disneyland, following Prince Harry's denial of plans to move back to the United Kingdom.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently featured in The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland, where she revealed her only son’s hilarious reaction after visiting Disneyland for Princess Lilibet’s birthday, in June this year.
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the theme park, Meghan said, "For us to be able to have our own childhood memories and then watch that play out through our daughter's birthday."
She additionally shared that her son had such a great time when he first visited the park and bluntly asked her, "When's my birthday?"
This revelation about Prince Archie comes after Prince Harry denied shifting to his homeland.
According to GB News, the Duke of Sussex released a statement denying a claim that he had reached out to his old school, Eton, in an attempt to secure a place for Prince Archie.
The statement read, "Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so."
These claims emerged after the British Royal Family unexpectedly reunited with its estranged father, King Charles, at Windsor Castle, during his recent trip to the UK.