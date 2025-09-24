Home / Royal

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK

The Duchess of Sussex shares joyful moment with son, Prince Archie during new interview

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Meghan Markle makes rare remarks for son as Prince Harry denies moving to UK 

Meghan Markle recently shared a delightful memory of her son, Prince Archie, during their family trip to Disneyland, following Prince Harry's denial of plans to move back to the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently featured in The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland, where she revealed her only son’s hilarious reaction after visiting Disneyland for Princess Lilibet’s birthday, in June this year.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the theme park, Meghan said, "For us to be able to have our own childhood memories and then watch that play out through our daughter's birthday."

She additionally shared that her son had such a great time when he first visited the park and bluntly asked her, "When's my birthday?"

This revelation about Prince Archie comes after Prince Harry denied shifting to his homeland.

According to GB News, the Duke of Sussex released a statement denying a claim that he had reached out to his old school, Eton, in an attempt to secure a place for Prince Archie.

The statement read, "Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so."

These claims emerged after the British Royal Family unexpectedly reunited with its estranged father, King Charles, at Windsor Castle, during his recent trip to the UK. 

You Might Like:

King Charles hails Princess Anne's firm support amid Sarah Ferguson scandal

King Charles hails Princess Anne's firm support amid Sarah Ferguson scandal
Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of Princess Anne's royal engagement on Instagram

Queen Rania delights fans with candid look at her role as grandmother

Queen Rania delights fans with candid look at her role as grandmother
Queen Rania shared cute snap of Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis' baby

Meghan Markle not 'buying' Prince Harry's rosy tale about Royal reunion

Meghan Markle not 'buying' Prince Harry's rosy tale about Royal reunion
Meghan Markle still not 'convinced' for Royal return despite Prince Harry's constant efforts

Sarah Ferguson brings Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into Epstein email scandal

Sarah Ferguson brings Princess Beatrice, Eugenie into Epstein email scandal
Sarah Ferguson made shocking claims after apologising email to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein revealed

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York
Her Majesty delivered powerful speech at the prestigious event hosted by USA's First Lady, Melania Trump

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?

Prince Andrew ‘just days away’ from complete ban in Royal Family?
Prince Andrew to get kicked out of Royal Family as King Charles considers brutal decision after bombshell emails

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert attends key meeting in New York without wife Princess Charlene
The Royal Family Member of Monaco paid a visit to NYC for meaningful event earlier this week

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear

Prince Harry's reunion with King Charles sparks Meghan Markle's biggest fear
Meghan Markle's true feelings on Prince Harry, King Charles' Clarence House meeting revealed

Princess Eugenie makes emotional plea in first message amid Sarah Ferguson’s crisis

Princess Eugenie makes emotional plea in first message amid Sarah Ferguson’s crisis
Princess Eugenie breaks silence after Sarah Ferguson loses major charities amid Epstein controversy

Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed

Sarah Ferguson crosses 'irreversible line' as ties with Jeffery Epstein exposed
The Duchess of York sparked backlash when her 2011 email to Jeffery Epstein revealed

Prince William offers hope after King Charles announces disappointing news

Prince William offers hope after King Charles announces disappointing news
The Prince of Wales delivered an emotional address after King Charles sad announcement

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson
King Charles issues new announcement after Sarah Ferguson is removed as patron from multiple charities