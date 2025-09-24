Home / Royal

Meghan Markle not 'buying' Prince Harry's rosy tale about Royal reunion

Meghan Markle still not 'convinced' for Royal return despite Prince Harry's constant efforts

  By Riba Shaikh
  


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are believed to be at logger heads over a life-changing decision.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly over cloud nine since meeting with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles earlier this month, however, Meghan has her own reservations.

Meghan - who left the royal fold alongside Harry in 2020 and started a new life in the US, is frustrated that the Duke of Sussex has almost forgotten Royal Family and UK press' treatment of the couple back then.

According to a well-placed source close to the couple, the 44-year-old is not ready to "buy" Harry's "rosy" tale about reunion with Royal Family amid longstanding rift.

"He can try to spin a fairy tale about a rosy reunion, but Meghan isn’t buying it – not after what she went through in the UK," the source told Heat magazine.

They continued, "On top of that, there’s the prospect of him being around all the courtiers who spent years planting stories in the press and making their lives miserable."

The insider went on to explain, "Why should Meghan believe any of that has changed? She never got an apology, and it hurts her to see Harry behaving as though the slate has been wiped clean."

"Harry’s not taking nearly as tough a stance as she’d like – the only sticking point for him is getting their government security reinstated. Other than that, he seems ready to take whatever is offered and that’s causing some strain," the source added.

Meghan last visited the UK on Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022 alongside Prince Harry.

