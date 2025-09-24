Home / Royal

Queen Rania shares new message after attending meaningful event in New York

Her Majesty delivered powerful speech at the prestigious event hosted by USA's First Lady, Melania Trump

Queen Rania has issued a new statement after being hosted by the United States of America’s First Lady, Melania Trump.

On Wednesday, September 24, Her Majesty turned to her official Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of her recent royal engagement.

The Queen dropped a snapshot showing the royal member posing alongside Melania shortly after delivering a powerful speech at the United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, September 23.

"During a reception hosted by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in New York on the occasion of the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations," she captioned her post. 

For the prestigious event, the Jordanian Royal Family opted for a cream silk satin midi dress by Balenciaga, which captivated the onlookers. 

She elevated her royal look by carrying her Italian designer’s clutch and a pair of brown leather pumps.

For those unaware, Queen Rania attended the event on behalf of her husband, King Abdullah, where she highlighted women's problems.

During her historical speech, the mom-of-four utilised the global platform to issue an urgent call to address the devastating impact of ongoing wars and conflicts on women across the world.   

