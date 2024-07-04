Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's boundary line bhangra captivate millions of hearts

The Indian cricket team celebrated their T20 World Cup 2024 victory with a grand ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.
The players, with the trophy held high in their hands, danced and celebrated on the field joined by a massive crowd.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma delighted fans with their energetic Bhangra dance near the boundary line, with other teammates joyfully joining in.
The team returned to India early on July 4th, landing first in Delhi and then flying to Mumbai.
Celebrations included a victory parade followed by a felicitation ceremony at Wankhede.
In the final match, India won the toss and chose to bat but got off to a shaky start with early wickets of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav.
Axar Patel and Virat stabilized the innings with a 72-run partnership. Axar scored 47 from 31 balls, while Kohli hit 76 from 51 balls. Shivam Dube added 27 runs, helping India post a total of 176/7.
India started well in their bowling, taking early wickets of Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram.
Despite a fightback from Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs, and a quick 50 from Heinrich Klaasen, India managed to turn the game around.
Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were instrumental, with Pandya taking 3 wickets and Bumrah 2, securing a thrilling seven-run victory for India.
To note, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements from T20Is after the final against South Africa.