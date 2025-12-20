Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout

Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury after sending Jake Paul to hospital with broken jaw

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Anthony Joshua sends fiery challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout
Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout

Anthony Joshua wasted no time calling out Tyson Fury for the next big showdown after a thrilling victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The fight in Miami ended dramatically with Paul driving himself to the hospital with a broken jaw.

Paul lasted six rounds against former heavyweight champion Joshua but after being knocked down four times in the final two rounds, the referee stopped the fight.

After his win, Joshua immediately directed his attention towards Fury, challenging him to a real fight instead of just talking on social media.

“If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there that will take on any challenge, step into the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy,” Joshua told Netflix.

The 36-year-old added, “Don’t do all that talking: ‘AJ this, AJ that’. Let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists.”

Meanwhile, Paul who is hospitalized with a double jaw fracture, took to his social media accounts to share X-ray and graphic images and videos of his injured and bloodied jaw.

However, the exact date of the fight between Joshua and Furry has not been decided yet but according to several reports, it will happen in summer in 2026, likely during Riyadh season.

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy

Salah’s teammate spills secrets from dressing room after benching controversy
Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors

Travis Kelce confirms playing Chiefs' final games amid retirement rumors
Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?

Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor Misfits Boxing: What’s prize money?
‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown

‘Anthony Joshua knocks Jake Paul out!’ internet erupts after showdown
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fans face fines despite Netflix subscription
Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future

Pep Guardiola hits back at repeated questions about Manchester City future
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off jaw-dropping shredded physique at 40
Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season

Rory McIlroy teases 'ambitious' future plans after historic 2025 season
Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2026 Formula 1 car
Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Nikola Jokić breaks NBA history for most assists by center

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance

Los Angeles Rams' Nacua apologises after controversial touchdown dance

Popular News

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK' says royal expert
16 minutes ago
Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028

Africa Cup of Nations shifts to four-year schedule starting 2028
23 minutes ago
Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu

Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu
2 hours ago