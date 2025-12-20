Anthony Joshua sends 'fiery' challenge to Tyson Fury after Jake Paul knockout

Anthony Joshua wasted no time calling out Tyson Fury for the next big showdown after a thrilling victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
The fight in Miami ended dramatically with Paul driving himself to the hospital with a broken jaw.
Paul lasted six rounds against former heavyweight champion Joshua but after being knocked down four times in the final two rounds, the referee stopped the fight.
After his win, Joshua immediately directed his attention towards Fury, challenging him to a real fight instead of just talking on social media.
“If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves and come and fight one of the realest fighters out there that will take on any challenge, step into the ring with me next if you’re a real bad boy,” Joshua told Netflix.
The 36-year-old added, “Don’t do all that talking: ‘AJ this, AJ that’. Let’s see you in the ring and talk with your fists.”
Meanwhile, Paul who is hospitalized with a double jaw fracture, took to his social media accounts to share X-ray and graphic images and videos of his injured and bloodied jaw.
However, the exact date of the fight between Joshua and Furry has not been decided yet but according to several reports, it will happen in summer in 2026, likely during Riyadh season.