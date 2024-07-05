Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker shares his rare ‘accomplishment’

Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has finally revealed his rare “favourite accomplishment.”

The blink-182 drummer shared during a conversation with People that having a baby boy, Rocky, with Kourtney has been the most “wonderful” experience of his life.

"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," he said.

Travis also confessed that he got a "crash course" with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25. He "learned so much" with the births of his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and son Landon Barker, "because they were born really close to each other."

The All the Small Things crooner admitted that he loves being a dad, adding, "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."

On the other hand, Kourtney also proved to be a supportive wife with her latest statement.

The Poosh founder also revealed that she left her Calabasas home for the first time since she gave birth to baby Rocky on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

