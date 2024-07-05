Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth

Vanessa Hudgens broke silence on being “exploited” by media and paparazzi after she gave birth to her first child.
The Bad Boys For Life star slammed down the media on her Instagram Story for “disrespecting” her privacy.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she penned, “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.”
TMZ was the first media outlet who broke the news about Vanessa giving birth, and also posted the pictures of the actress leaving the hospital with her husband Cole Tucker.
In the viral photos, Vanessa was seen holding her baby tenderly as she was brought out of the hospital.
She donned a comfortable black sweatpants and a light blue button-down shirt while Cole followed her carrying their bags and belongings and dressed in a teal graphic hoodie, black shorts, and slides.
The High School Musical alum further added, “Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy.”
For the unversed, the gender and precise birth date of the child has not been made public yet by the actress.