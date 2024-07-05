Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024


Kate Middleton and Prince William made a huge private donation to Hurricane Beryl victims.

The Prince of Wales have followed his mother Princess Diana’s footsteps by giving generous donation to the needy.

As reported by People, the royal couple have privately donated to the victims effected by storm in the Caribbean.

On Thursday, King Charles also penned a lengthy statement to express his remorse for the victims.

“My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean,” his majesty wrote, “Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.”

Charles further wrote, “I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction — a spirit which has been called upon too often.”

According to the reports, nine people lost their life in the hurricane on Wednesday.

“and so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts,” the king further penned.

Royal News

