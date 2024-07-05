Royal

Prince William accidentally shares major news about Princess Anne's accident

Princess Anne ‘sustained minor injuries and concussion’ after possibly being hit by a horse

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024


Prince William has accidentally spilled major updates about Princess Anne's head injury.

King Charles little sister was hospitalized for a few days as she “sustained minor injuries and concussion" after a horse kicked her.

During the latest episode of A Right Royal podcast, host Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash talk to Sky's Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills about the latest royal incident which made Anne take break from her royal duties.

Rhiannon got candid about the viral video from the Emperor and Empress of Japan’s state visit in which the Prince of Wales can be seen discussing Anne’s medical condition with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

“I don't know whether you spotted this, because you may not have seen this footage, but at the State Visit, there was the moment where the King and the Queen were showing the Emperor and Empress a variety of things from the Royal Collection,” Rhiannon noted.

He added, “Then all of a sudden, Prince William almost whacked himself in the face, and I thought, ‘Oh, hang on, they were talking about Anne.' Now, look, I haven't had it confirmed, but it was literally the day after. It looked pretty much like they were talking about it.”

Princess Anne was discharged last week and will resume her royal duties as per doctor’s advice

Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge donation to Hurricane Beryl victims
Kate Middleton's parents grace Wimbledon amid organizers hope for her attendance
Queen Camilla becomes Order of Thistle's royal star member
Kate Middleton improving with sister Pippa Middleton's help each day
King Charles stripped off from voting in general election
Meghan Markle spotted filming for new Netflix show
King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Hurricane Beryl's destruction
Prince Harry's bombshell revelations in 'personal' letter 'hurt' Prince Charles
Prince Harry faces demands for public apology amid feud with Royal Family
Prince Harry feels embarrassed as ESPY dismissal petition hits 50k signatures
King Charles, Prince William ditch Kate Middleton in royal portrait
King Charles' faces threat in Scotland amid Queen Camilla garners special honour