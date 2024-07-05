Trending

Taylor Swift cheers on Sabrina Carpenter's sold out tour announcement

Taylor Swift is toasting to Sabrina Carpenter’s summer success!

On Thursday, July 4, the Espresso starlet shared her Short n’ Sweet Tour’s success through an Instagram post as the concert tickets are officially all sold out.

The chart-topper singer wrote, “And just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!!”

“I can’t wait to see you on the road,” she added excitedly.

Although the post itself excited the followers, what caught everyone’s attention was Taylor swift’s most-liked comment.

“SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER,” wished the Cruel Summer songstress.

The Espresso singer’s tour was announced months after she performed as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour international leg.

In a March post, Carpenter called it a wrap-up for the Eras Tour and said that she felt lucky to witness the magic of the tour.


Praising Swift, the Nonsense singer wrote, “There is truly no one like you and there never will be! I love you with all my heart and I will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”

