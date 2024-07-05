Mark Zuckerberg celebrates National Day in ‘cool’ way: Watch

Trending

Mark Zuckerberg surfs with the American flag in hand to celebrate July 4th

  July 05, 2024


Mark Zuckerberg found a unique yet cool way to celebrate July 4, surfing with an American flag on National Day.

The Meta CEO catches waves in a suit, wearing black shades, holding a beer and an American flag.

The billionaire shared his surfing video with Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’ song on social media with the caption, “Happy birthday, America!”

Internet users really enjoyed this new way of celebrating National Day.

A user commented, “Bro is the coolest billionaire CEO ever,” while the other wrote, “The boss does know how to celebrate!”

The third user gushed, “Multitasking at its finest!”

One of the followers jokingly said, “When the business meeting and dinner end at 5, but foiling starts at 6.”

His followers were happy to see him healthy and back to suffering.

To note, this is not the first time Zuckerberg took the internet by storm with his unique Independence Day post. He posted a similar video in 2022 in which he was wakeboarding while holding a U.S. flag.

