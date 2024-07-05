Kevin Bacon loves being 'famous' after spending day as common man

Kevin Bacon has spilled the beans on his experience of disguising himself as a "regular person" for a day, only to find that he prefers his celebrity life.
During an interview with Vanity Fair published on July 3, Kevin shared that he once fantasized about living a normal life, for which he hired a team to create an disguise for him to blend in with the crowd.
"I'm not complaining, but I have a face that's pretty recognizable. Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent,” Crazy, Stupid, Love. actor noted.
To achieve his goal, Bacon hired a special effects makeup artist to create a prosthetic disguise, complete with fake teeth and a new nose.
He then tested his look at The Grove, a popular Los Angeles shopping destination.
"Nobody recognized me," Kevin recalled.
However, the experience left the Frasier actor longing for his life as a famous celebrity.
“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice," Kevin shared.
He continued, "Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a fucking coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.”
Kevin Bacon’s recent flick Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was premiered on Netflix on July 3.