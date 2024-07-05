Entertainment

Kevin Bacon loves being 'famous' after spending day as common man

Kevin Bacon disguised himself as a "regular person" for a day and realized the perks of being famous

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Kevin Bacon loves being famous after spending day as common man
Kevin Bacon loves being 'famous' after spending day as common man

Kevin Bacon has spilled the beans on his experience of disguising himself as a "regular person" for a day, only to find that he prefers his celebrity life.

During an interview with Vanity Fair published on July 3, Kevin shared that he once fantasized about living a normal life, for which he hired a team to create an disguise for him to blend in with the crowd.

"I'm not complaining, but I have a face that's pretty recognizable. Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent,” Crazy, Stupid, Love. actor noted.

To achieve his goal, Bacon hired a special effects makeup artist to create a prosthetic disguise, complete with fake teeth and a new nose.

He then tested his look at The Grove, a popular Los Angeles shopping destination.

"Nobody recognized me," Kevin recalled.

However, the experience left the Frasier actor longing for his life as a famous celebrity.

“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice," Kevin shared.

He continued, "Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a fucking coffee or whatever. I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous.”

Kevin Bacon’s recent flick Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was premiered on Netflix on July 3.

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates National Day in ‘cool’ way: Watch

Mark Zuckerberg celebrates National Day in ‘cool’ way: Watch

Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy

Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy
Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature

Alia Bhatt reflects on her ‘meticulous’ nature
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’

‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’

Entertainment News

‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Ryan Reynolds confesses his secret 'love' for Blackpink
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Justin Bieber, Hailey’s ‘bond stronger than ever’ amid pregnancy
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy moment: See Pic
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Julia Roberts pens gushing note on 22nd Anniversary With Danny Moder
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Miranda Lambert curates special playlist for fans who ‘fight’
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Gwen Stefani shares rare wedding photos with Blake Shelton on 3rd anniversary
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Eddie Murphy gives thumbs up to son's romance with Martin Lawrence's daughter