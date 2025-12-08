Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Cynthia Erivo drops bombshell insight on 'Wicked: For Good' emotional ending

Cynthia Erivo has finally gotten candid about the heart-shattering ending of Wicked: For Good.

The 38-year old broke silence on her character Elphaba's story in the sequel during her appearance at the Elphaba’s Wicked Retreat Airbnb Originals Experience event.

In the hit film, Elphaba faked her own death by disappearing through a trapdoor. 

Meanwhile, her lover Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), who's been turned into straw after using a protective spell, and has left his best friend Glinda (Ariana Grande) at their wedding, is seen walking away from Oz with Elphaba into the sunset.

Cynthia reflected on her last two lines, "Two things are happening in that line. It's both trying to help Glinda see what's actually happening, but it's also a comfort. I think she sees that her friend sees her one way.”

She continued, “She knows that Glinda will see something very different to what other people see. And she has to remind her that that's what you see is not what everyone else sees. And you have to be okay with that as well because that's the only way we can move forward."

The movie's final scene is a flashback to Elphaba and Glinda's college days, showing them sitting together in a poppy field.

As per Film Updates, Wicked: For Good is now eyeing a $540–590M run at the worldwide box office.

