WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that lets users apply strict security settings to their accounts.
The Meta-owned platform now give their users access to a new privacy option that gives extra-strong protection against online threats.
As per WABetaInfo, instead of changing many settings one by one, they can easily turn on maximum security with a single switch.
When strict account settings are turned on, WhatsApp automatically activate all of its strongest security features without user needing to set anything manually.
Users can switch off strict mode whenever they want, but some important protections like two-step verification, will stay on so their account remains safely protected.
With this feature, WhatsApp becomes much more protective by blocking files from people you don’t know, stopping link previews so your phone doesn’t reveal any technical details, and muting calls from unfamiliar numbers.
This feature also makes group chat safety much stricter by allowing only people saved in your contacts to add you to a group, preventing unknown numbers from pulling you into unwanted chats.
Notably, information like your profile photo, status, and last seen time becomes visible only to people saved in your contacts, so strangers cannot view or misuse it.
However, this feature is available to some iOS users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta and it will be available to all users in the future update.