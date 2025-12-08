Sci-Tech
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature

WhatsApp give users access to a new privacy option that gives extra-strong protection against online threats

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp makes accounts safer with new strict protection feature
WhatsApp makes accounts safer with new strict protection feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that lets users apply strict security settings to their accounts.

The Meta-owned platform now give their users access to a new privacy option that gives extra-strong protection against online threats.

Advertisement

As per WABetaInfo, instead of changing many settings one by one, they can easily turn on maximum security with a single switch.

When strict account settings are turned on, WhatsApp automatically activate all of its strongest security features without user needing to set anything manually.

You Might Like:

Users can switch off strict mode whenever they want, but some important protections like two-step verification, will stay on so their account remains safely protected.

With this feature, WhatsApp becomes much more protective by blocking files from people you don’t know, stopping link previews so your phone doesn’t reveal any technical details, and muting calls from unfamiliar numbers.

This feature also makes group chat safety much stricter by allowing only people saved in your contacts to add you to a group, preventing unknown numbers from pulling you into unwanted chats.

Notably, information like your profile photo, status, and last seen time becomes visible only to people saved in your contacts, so strangers cannot view or misuse it.

However, this feature is available to some iOS users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta and it will be available to all users in the future update.

Advertisement
OpenAI turns off app-like suggestions after user backlash

OpenAI turns off app-like suggestions after user backlash

Apple iPadOS 26.2 to address existing issues: Report

Apple iPadOS 26.2 to address existing issues: Report
Google Messages introduces new security, chat, and AI features

Google Messages introduces new security, chat, and AI features
Android to change your settings automatically on buses and trains: Report

Android to change your settings automatically on buses and trains: Report
Apple iOS 26.2 to launch on THIS date: Check details

Apple iOS 26.2 to launch on THIS date: Check details
YouTube Recap not showing up on mobile or desktop? Here's how to see it

YouTube Recap not showing up on mobile or desktop? Here's how to see it
ChatGPT’s rapid surge slows down as Gemini outshines its growth

ChatGPT’s rapid surge slows down as Gemini outshines its growth
Moon, Jupiter to align in rare conjunction: Here’s all you need to know

Moon, Jupiter to align in rare conjunction: Here’s all you need to know
Meta AI receives real-time news after new publisher deals

Meta AI receives real-time news after new publisher deals
Cloudflare restores services following minor dashboard outage

Cloudflare restores services following minor dashboard outage
Discord unveils ‘Wrapped-Style’ Checkpoint 2025: Here's how to see it

Discord unveils ‘Wrapped-Style’ Checkpoint 2025: Here's how to see it
Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues

Meta brings new support hub to address Facebook and Instagram account issues

Latest News

King Charles' trust drops exciting surprise for Royal fans ahead of Christmas

King Charles' trust drops exciting surprise for Royal fans ahead of Christmas
Neymar faces major setback after leading Santos to crucial win

Neymar faces major setback after leading Santos to crucial win
Meghan Markle receives hopeful news after searching for estranged father

Meghan Markle receives hopeful news after searching for estranged father
'Supergirl' first teaser reveals Milly Alcock's debut in DC Universe

'Supergirl' first teaser reveals Milly Alcock's debut in DC Universe