Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds get backing from close pal amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has shared delightful new photos just days after Justin Baldoni made shocking admission.
The Age of Adeline actress turned to her Instagram stories on late Sunday, December 8, to pay homage to the cast members of the Broadway show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in New York City.
Sharing a photo of her with Sjohn Skelley, Rachel John, and Tom Felton, who famously played Draco Malfoy in Harry Porter films, Blake wrote, "freaking out"
Next in line was a photo of the Gossip Girl star with Tom, with the caption, "t22felton is as kind and gracious as you would dream Seeing him play Draco live was surreal. So so special."
Just days prior to this update, various outlets reported that as per the documents obtained from Blake Lively - Justin Baldoni sexual harassment lawsuit's recent deposition, the It Ends With Us director admitted discussion his circumcision with Blake.
During the deposition, when Blake's attorney Michael J. Gottlieb asked Baldoni if he discussed about being circumcised in front of the actress, he said "Yes."
The discussion - which took place in 2022 at Blake and Ryan Reynolds NYC apartment when the actress was pregnant with her son, Olin was witnessed by her husband, and two nannies, per Justin's statement.
For the unversed, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are currently going through a legal battle, which started in May 2024, when A Simple Favor actress filed sexual harassment lawsuit against her costar.