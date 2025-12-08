Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’

The 'Boston Blue' star makes rare comments on his re-casting in the new CBS series

  • By Fatima Hassan
Andrew Terraciano responds to controversial Blue Bloods casting mystery
Andrew Terraciano responds to controversial 'Blue Bloods' casting mystery 

Andrew Terraciano has broken his silence on Blue Bloods’ most-talked about casting ahead of its high-profile launch as Boston Blue.  

The 22-year-old American actor and writer recently told Us Weekly about his re-casting in the new television series.

Advertisement

Andrew has publicly supported Mika Amonsen during his interview, saying, "It’s beautiful because you’ll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character."

He continued, "It doesn’t mean for even a second that somebody else can’t go and do something beautiful with it," before adding, "I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy." 

You Might Like:

The actor, who played NYPD Detective as youngest son of Danny Reagon for Blue Bloods’ 14 season, has also reflected on his learning experience he gained through CBS series from 2010 to 2024.  

Notably, Andrew has also received heartfelt remarks on portraying as a Boston police official which was previously played by Mika Amonsen.  

The new instalment of the superhit CBS television series, Boston Blue, is currently airing on every Fridays.    

Advertisement
Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando

Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando
Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction

Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction
Blake Lively drops first exclusive update after Justin Baldoni's bizarre admission

Blake Lively drops first exclusive update after Justin Baldoni's bizarre admission
Millie Bobby turns ‘Tonight Show’ into Swiftie paradise with Taylor Swift nods

Millie Bobby turns ‘Tonight Show’ into Swiftie paradise with Taylor Swift nods
Cynthia Erivo drops bombshell insight on ‘Wicked: For Good’ emotional ending

Cynthia Erivo drops bombshell insight on ‘Wicked: For Good’ emotional ending
Millie Bobby teases Jimmy Fallon with big demand to spill ‘Stranger Things’ ending

Millie Bobby teases Jimmy Fallon with big demand to spill ‘Stranger Things’ ending
Millie Bobby Brown hides daughter under coat during walk with Jake in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown hides daughter under coat during walk with Jake in NYC
Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours

Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours
Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift for star-studded debut at Travis Kelce’s game

Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift for star-studded debut at Travis Kelce’s game
Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour
Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches

Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches
After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip

Latest News

Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando

Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando
King Harald makes rare appearance in Tromsø to mark momentous occasion

King Harald makes rare appearance in Tromsø to mark momentous occasion
Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift
Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction

Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction