Queen Latifah breaks her silence after CBS cancels ‘The Equalizer’

Andrew Terraciano has broken his silence on Blue Bloods’ most-talked about casting ahead of its high-profile launch as Boston Blue.
The 22-year-old American actor and writer recently told Us Weekly about his re-casting in the new television series.
Andrew has publicly supported Mika Amonsen during his interview, saying, "It’s beautiful because you’ll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character."
He continued, "It doesn’t mean for even a second that somebody else can’t go and do something beautiful with it," before adding, "I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy."
The actor, who played NYPD Detective as youngest son of Danny Reagon for Blue Bloods’ 14 season, has also reflected on his learning experience he gained through CBS series from 2010 to 2024.
Notably, Andrew has also received heartfelt remarks on portraying as a Boston police official which was previously played by Mika Amonsen.
The new instalment of the superhit CBS television series, Boston Blue, is currently airing on every Fridays.