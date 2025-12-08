Millie Bobby Brown rocks her Swiftie era with Taylor Swift’s new album

Millie Bobby Brown is a certified Swiftie!
The 21-year-old English actress on Sunday, December 7, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her super hit Netflix show, Stranger Things Season 5.
On the show, the Enola Holmes actress joined Fallon in co-hosting the episode, participating with him in his iconic segment of monologues.
During the delightful monologue, Brown – who has confirmed being Taylor Swift’s huge fan on multiple occasions and often shows support for the songstress’s songs and albums – channeled her inner Swiftie once again by cleverly referencing her albums.
“Eleven has always been totally ‘fearless’ and that taught me to ‘speak now.’ I wore a ‘red’ dress when we won our first SAG Award. And Eleven needs to save the world before ‘1989.’ Eleven gave me a ‘reputation,’” she began, sparking excitement in audience.
Brown continued her witty monologue, saying, “I had my first kiss on the show, married my ‘lover’ and had a baby girl. Like, isn't that the best ‘folklore’ you've ever heard? I mean, I'm so lucky to have played Eleven and will be for ‘evermore’ in debt to the Duffers and Netflix for giving me this opportunity.”
“I could keep thanking everyone, but i'd be here long past ‘midnight,’ so I just want to say I'm so sad that the show is ending. Like so sad. I could teach in ‘the tortured poets department.’ But hey, that's ‘the life of a showgirl,’” she concluded.
Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 is set to release on Christmas and Vol. 3 on New Year’s Eve.