Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction

  By Hafsa Noor
Ana de Armas and Lewis Hamilton have raised “power couple” rumours with their sweet and cozy international at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

On Sunday, December 7, the Ghosted actress attended the final race of Formula One this year. She was given a tour of Ferrari paddock by the British driver.

In the viral pictures from the event, the duo can be seen sharing cute moments. One viral photo showed Lewis brushing Ana's arm as he smiled at her.

F1 fans took to social media and speculated that the pair might be dating, or might start dating soon.

A user wrote on X, “Omg did someone say sparks?! can't believe I just saw that pic of Lewis and Ana, are they the new power couple?!”

Another speculated, “Lewis hamilton and Ana de armas would be EVERYTHING!! can we get a F1 x Hollywood collab?"

"Ok but if lewis and ana start dating, I WILL DIE they're literally made for each other, same energy, same vibe... same stunning looks,” a third noted.

On the relationship front, Ana was most recently dating Tom Cruise. The pair reportedly broken up in October 2025. 

Meanwhile, Lewis was in a long-term public relationship was with Nicole Scherzinger.

