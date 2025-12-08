Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Entertainment

Miley Cyrus drops new track 'Secrets' after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement

Miley Cyrus' engagement with Maxx Morando was confirmed last week

  • By Riba Shaikh
Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando
Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had a surprising reaction to singer's engagement with Maxx Morando.

Just days after the Used To Be Young songstress' engagement to her drummer boyfriend made the headline, Liam's true feelings have been revealed by inside sources.

Advertisement
Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando

On Sunday, December 7, the renowned blogger Rob Shutter revealed The Hunger Games actor - who was married to Miley from 2018-20, had a surprising reaction as he was expecting the news to be told personally.

As per a well-placed source, Miley's engagement news left Liam blinking in disbelief.

You Might Like:

"He’s not bitter, but he’s like… really? No call? Really, Miley," the insider told Rob.

While another jokingly added, "Classic Hollywood. Everyone finds out first. Liam’s just catching up like the polite ex he is."

For the context, the Grammy-winner singer and Liam met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, they dated on and off for almost 10 years before tying in December 2018.

They finalised their divorce in January 2020, and by the end of the year, the Flowers hitmaker started dating Maxx Morando.

Advertisement
Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction

Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction
Blake Lively drops first exclusive update after Justin Baldoni's bizarre admission

Blake Lively drops first exclusive update after Justin Baldoni's bizarre admission
Millie Bobby turns ‘Tonight Show’ into Swiftie paradise with Taylor Swift nods

Millie Bobby turns ‘Tonight Show’ into Swiftie paradise with Taylor Swift nods
Cynthia Erivo drops bombshell insight on ‘Wicked: For Good’ emotional ending

Cynthia Erivo drops bombshell insight on ‘Wicked: For Good’ emotional ending
Millie Bobby teases Jimmy Fallon with big demand to spill ‘Stranger Things’ ending

Millie Bobby teases Jimmy Fallon with big demand to spill ‘Stranger Things’ ending
Millie Bobby Brown hides daughter under coat during walk with Jake in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown hides daughter under coat during walk with Jake in NYC
Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours

Ed Sheeran justifies cryptic songs about wife amid viral marriage rumours
Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift for star-studded debut at Travis Kelce’s game

Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift for star-studded debut at Travis Kelce’s game
Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour
Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches

Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches
After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip
Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance

Latest News

Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando

Liam Hemsworth finally reacts to ex Miley Cyrus engagement with Maxx Morando
King Harald makes rare appearance in Tromsø to mark momentous occasion

King Harald makes rare appearance in Tromsø to mark momentous occasion
Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's embarrassing Chiefs defeat sparks uproar against Taylor Swift
Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction

Ana de Armas, Lewis Hamilton raise dating rumours with cozy interaction