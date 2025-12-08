Miley Cyrus drops new track 'Secrets' after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement

Miley Cyrus ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had a surprising reaction to singer's engagement with Maxx Morando.
Just days after the Used To Be Young songstress' engagement to her drummer boyfriend made the headline, Liam's true feelings have been revealed by inside sources.
On Sunday, December 7, the renowned blogger Rob Shutter revealed The Hunger Games actor - who was married to Miley from 2018-20, had a surprising reaction as he was expecting the news to be told personally.
As per a well-placed source, Miley's engagement news left Liam blinking in disbelief.
"He’s not bitter, but he’s like… really? No call? Really, Miley," the insider told Rob.
While another jokingly added, "Classic Hollywood. Everyone finds out first. Liam’s just catching up like the polite ex he is."
For the context, the Grammy-winner singer and Liam met on the set of The Last Song in 2009, they dated on and off for almost 10 years before tying in December 2018.
They finalised their divorce in January 2020, and by the end of the year, the Flowers hitmaker started dating Maxx Morando.