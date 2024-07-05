Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed

Celine Dion is reportedly making secret preparations for a spectacular comeback in Las Vegas, driven by her intense desire to return to the stage amid her health issues.
According to the US Sun, the insider disclosed that the Grammy Award winner planned a Greatest Hits revival show in Las Vegas.
Plans are reportedly in place to create a "short run" 70-minute-per-night Vegas performance that won't put too much strain Dion.
The source added, "Celine has signed off on singing again to audiences in November. She has worked incredibly hard to get back to a place where she can sing well and for some period of time.”
"She believes that she is ready to perform for over an hour," they continued.
The noted, "Her desire to return and entertain has been a huge driving force in her health battles. She never gave up and has been working in secret for months on her vocal strength and control."
Since taking the stage in Newark, New Jersey on March 8, 2020, as part of her Courage World Tour, Dion has not been in the spotlight.
Her tour was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak and her subsequent diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.