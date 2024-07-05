Entertainment

Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed

Celine Dion gears up for Las Vegas comeback

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed

Celine Dion is reportedly making secret preparations for a spectacular comeback in Las Vegas, driven by her intense desire to return to the stage amid her health issues.

According to the US Sun, the insider disclosed that the Grammy Award winner planned a Greatest Hits revival show in Las Vegas.

Plans are reportedly in place to create a "short run" 70-minute-per-night Vegas performance that won't put too much strain Dion.

The source added, "Celine has signed off on singing again to audiences in November. She has worked incredibly hard to get back to a place where she can sing well and for some period of time.”

"She believes that she is ready to perform for over an hour," they continued.

The noted, "Her desire to return and entertain has been a huge driving force in her health battles. She never gave up and has been working in secret for months on her vocal strength and control."

Since taking the stage in Newark, New Jersey on March 8, 2020, as part of her Courage World Tour, Dion has not been in the spotlight.

Her tour was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak and her subsequent diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino

Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino
Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move

Prince Harry feels 'hurt' by royal family's shocking move
Ed Sheeran puts music on hold over unexpected reason

Ed Sheeran puts music on hold over unexpected reason
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed

Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed

Entertainment News

Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Ed Sheeran puts music on hold over unexpected reason
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Kevin Bacon loves being 'famous' after spending day as common man
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Jennifer Esposito reveals mortgaging house for directorial debut
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Ryan Reynolds confesses his secret 'love' for Blackpink
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Justin Bieber, Hailey’s ‘bond stronger than ever’ amid pregnancy
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy moment: See Pic
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Julia Roberts pens gushing note on 22nd Anniversary With Danny Moder
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
Gisele Bündchen enjoys beach day with new beau Joaquim Valente