Charli XCX brings out special guest for viral 'Apple' dance at Lido Festival

Charli XCX gave fans an unforgettable surprise during her headline set at Lido Festival in London.
On Saturday, June 14, the 32-year-old singer brought out Chicken Shop Date‘s Amelia Dimoldenberg to perform a hilarious live version of the viral Apple dance, leaving the crowd in an awe.
The sold-out crowd at London’s Brockwell Park erupted in cheers as the duo performed all time famous steps of song, Apple, which featured on the pop star's latest album Brat.
Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, turned the stage into a club with strobe flashing lights, heavy techno beats and a waterfall as she performed her many hit songs.
“You ready? Put your hands up," the singer said to the crowd before kicking off her performance.
Charli also performed the Rewind remix with Bladee on stage for the first time.
Before headlining the show, the Speed Drive singer was seen partying and watching performances in the crowd.
At one point, Charlie was seen smoking a cigarette while watching Japanese House on the main stage.
About viral 'Apple' dance
Charli XCX hit song Apple went viral on social media after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance.
Since then many fans and celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Brooke Shields and the singer herself has performed the famous moves.
Charli’s fiancé George Daniel also performed the viral dance during her sell-out show at London's O2 in November, last year.