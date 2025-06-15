Entertainment

Charli XCX brings out special guest for viral 'Apple' dance at Lido Festival

Charli XCX hit song 'Apple' went viral on social media after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Charli XCX gave fans an unforgettable surprise during her headline set at Lido Festival in London.

On Saturday, June 14, the 32-year-old singer brought out Chicken Shop Date‘s Amelia Dimoldenberg to perform a hilarious live version of the viral Apple dance, leaving the crowd in an awe.

The sold-out crowd at London’s Brockwell Park erupted in cheers as the duo performed all time famous steps of song, Apple, which featured on the pop star's latest album Brat.

Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, turned the stage into a club with strobe flashing lights, heavy techno beats and a waterfall as she performed her many hit songs.

“You ready? Put your hands up," the singer said to the crowd before kicking off her performance.

Charli also performed the Rewind remix with Bladee on stage for the first time.

Before headlining the show, the Speed Drive singer was seen partying and watching performances in the crowd.

At one point, Charlie was seen smoking a cigarette while watching Japanese House on the main stage.

About viral 'Apple' dance

Charli XCX hit song Apple went viral on social media after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance.

Since then many fans and celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Brooke Shields and the singer herself has performed the famous moves.

Charli’s fiancé George Daniel also performed the viral dance during her sell-out show at London's O2 in November, last year.

Lily Collins pens sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Phil and husband Charlie
Lily Collins pens sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Phil and husband Charlie
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child, Tove Jane McDowell via surrogate in February
Kris Jenner gives valuable advice to granddaughter North on her 12th birthday
Kris Jenner gives valuable advice to granddaughter North on her 12th birthday
North West is the daughter of American socialite Kim Kardashian and famous rapper Kanye West
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper slay fashion game on girls’ night out
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper slay fashion game on girls’ night out
The former Spice Girls singer shares sweet photo with daughter Harper Beckham in new Instagram update
JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirmed their relationship last week following weeks of frenzied speculation
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup
'Materialists' starlet made a serious confession after ending her engagement to fiancé Coldplay frontman
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
The former Spice Girls singer extended Father's Day wishes to husband David Beckham in a moving post
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
The ‘Guts’ hitmaker expresses support for immigrants as anti-Trump protests erupt across the U.S.
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
The 'Peaches' crooner welcomed the arrival of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with Hailey Bieber in August last year
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Deep Water' starlet have made their date nights to London
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers concerts set for stadiums in six U.S. locales this summer
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
Erin Moriarty reveals she was diagnosed with graves’ disease last month
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
The executive of ‘RHONY’ and ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, Lauren Miller, passes away while giving birth to her second child