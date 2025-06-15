Entertainment

JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirmed their relationship last week following weeks of frenzied speculation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has made a heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes.

According to the announcement made on her website jojosiwalive.com, the singer has postponed her US tour, which she was set to perform next month.

“I've got some news that breaks my heart to share... my US tour has to be postponed,” the statement read.

The Boomerang singer also teased more shows in Europe, hinting that she could be staying in the UK for longer, where she has been enjoying time with Hughes in recent weeks.

She continued, “I promise I'll be back before you know it to perform for all the beautiful people in the US!... Announcements will be coming soon, including some Europe shows!:)”

“Thank you so much for your understanding and support. I can't wait to see you all soon! To my Dream Guest VIPs, my team will be reaching out to you individually to plan something special. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase,” Siwa added.

The heartbreaking announcement comes after Siwa dropped by record label Columbia just one year after being signed.

About JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes romance

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes developed feelings for each other during a stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in April.

However, the couple confirmed their relationship last week following weeks of frenzied speculation.

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper slay fashion game on girls’ night out
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper slay fashion game on girls’ night out
The former Spice Girls singer shares sweet photo with daughter Harper Beckham in new Instagram update
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup
'Materialists' starlet made a serious confession after ending her engagement to fiancé Coldplay frontman
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
The former Spice Girls singer extended Father's Day wishes to husband David Beckham in a moving post
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
The ‘Guts’ hitmaker expresses support for immigrants as anti-Trump protests erupt across the U.S.
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
The 'Peaches' crooner welcomed the arrival of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with Hailey Bieber in August last year
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Deep Water' starlet have made their date nights to London
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers concerts set for stadiums in six U.S. locales this summer
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis
Erin Moriarty reveals she was diagnosed with graves’ disease last month
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
Lauren Miller, ‘Real Housewives’ executive, dies during childbirth
The executive of ‘RHONY’ and ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, Lauren Miller, passes away while giving birth to her second child
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel join anti-Trump protest
Anna Kendrick also join Gracie Abrams, Mark Ruffalo to protest against Donald Trump's administration
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Justin Bieber, Hailey drop rare glimpse of son Jack on Father's Day eve
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed the arrival of their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals
'Yellowstone' reflects on his decades-long career and shares if there’s still anything left on his bucket list