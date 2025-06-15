JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa has made a heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes.
According to the announcement made on her website jojosiwalive.com, the singer has postponed her US tour, which she was set to perform next month.
“I've got some news that breaks my heart to share... my US tour has to be postponed,” the statement read.
The Boomerang singer also teased more shows in Europe, hinting that she could be staying in the UK for longer, where she has been enjoying time with Hughes in recent weeks.
She continued, “I promise I'll be back before you know it to perform for all the beautiful people in the US!... Announcements will be coming soon, including some Europe shows!:)”
“Thank you so much for your understanding and support. I can't wait to see you all soon! To my Dream Guest VIPs, my team will be reaching out to you individually to plan something special. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase,” Siwa added.
The heartbreaking announcement comes after Siwa dropped by record label Columbia just one year after being signed.
About JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes romance
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes developed feelings for each other during a stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in April.
However, the couple confirmed their relationship last week following weeks of frenzied speculation.