Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper slay fashion game on girls’ night out

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper enjoyed a delightful girls’ night out in London.
In her new Instagram Story shared on Saturday night, June 14, the 51-year-old fashion designer and singer shared a gorgeous picture of herself with her 14-year-old daughter, Harper Seven.
The mother-daughter duo stepped out in London to enjoy a delightful ballet performance at Royal Ballet and Opera during their special night outing.
“Special night at the ballet. I love you Harper,” she captioned the snap.
Victoria added, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”
During their outing, the former Spice Girls singer and her little girl slayed the fashion game in casual yet stylish fits.
While Victoria looked gorgeous in a grey skirt and a deep neck black top layered with a coordinated blazer, Harper radiated glamour in a sleeveless pink, silk dress.
Victoria Beckham congratulates David Beckham on receiving knighthood:
Victoria Beckham’s outing came after her husband, David Beckham, received his knighthood from King Charles in the King’s Birthday Honour list.
Congratulating the legendary footballer, the singer penned, “You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir David!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered.”
She added, “The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. She concluded: 'But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx.”
Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999.