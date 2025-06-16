Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad 

Jennifer Lopez marked her first Father's Day after she declared officially single from her messy split with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
The Marry Me starlet, who was labeled single from Los Angles Court in February this year, turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 15, to honor her dad, David Lopez, on the occasion of International Father's Day.
In her heartfelt tribute, Jennifer shared never-seen-before photos of herself alongside her "hero" dad, who has been providing his unwavering support to his superstar daughter despite her challenging life journey.
For her moving social media homage, the Unstoppable actress included a heartwarming note scribbled for her father, "Happy Father’s Day, Daddy."
"As the years go by with all the experiences I’ve had, the more I’ve come to realize how exceptional your quiet strength and steady love is," she penned.
The –year-old globally recognized singer-songwriter continued, "Your consistency, kindness, and consideration have always been an example of how I strive to live my own life."
"Thank you for all you do for me and the kids. You are—and have always been—my hero," the mom-of-two concluded her statement.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce timeline:
Jennifer Lopez marked their first Father's Day celebrations since she parted ways with her former life partner and renowned actor, Ben Affleck.
In August last year, the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress filed for divorce from the Batman actor after two years of togetherness.
The former power couple, who quietly tied the knot in 2022, officially declared a single in February 2025 after settling their split matters in court.