Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad

The 'Selena' actress honored her father, David Lopez, on International Father's Day celebrations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Fathers Day with touching note to her hero dad
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad 

Jennifer Lopez marked her first Father's Day after she declared officially single from her messy split with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me starlet, who was labeled single from Los Angles Court in February this year, turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, June 15, to honor her dad, David Lopez, on the occasion of International Father's Day.

In her heartfelt tribute, Jennifer shared never-seen-before photos of herself alongside her "hero" dad, who has been providing his unwavering support to his superstar daughter despite her challenging life journey. 

For her moving social media homage, the Unstoppable actress included a heartwarming note scribbled for her father, "Happy Father’s Day, Daddy."

"As the years go by with all the experiences I’ve had, the more I’ve come to realize how exceptional your quiet strength and steady love is," she penned.

The –year-old globally recognized singer-songwriter continued, "Your consistency, kindness, and consideration have always been an example of how I strive to live my own life."

"Thank you for all you do for me and the kids. You are—and have always been—my hero," the mom-of-two concluded her statement.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce timeline:  

Jennifer Lopez marked their first Father's Day celebrations since she parted ways with her former life partner and renowned actor, Ben Affleck.

In August last year, the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress filed for divorce from the Batman actor after two years of togetherness.

The former power couple, who quietly tied the knot in 2022, officially declared a single in February 2025 after settling their split matters in court. 

Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
The SKIMS founder welcomed her eldest daughter, North West, with her ex-husband, Kanye
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber fuels mental health concerns after 'lashing out' at a friend
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer pays heartfelt tribute to her cherished one amid ongoing whirlwind romance with Nat Wolff
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
'The Kardashians' starlet paid heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her daughter's exes on Instagram
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry spotted without her expensive engagement ring in Melbourne
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Elijah Blue Allman has been on his sobriety journey for several years
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Hailie Jade pens adorable Father’s Day note for husband Evan McClintock but ignores her own father, Eminem
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shares intimate photo of ex husband Ben Affleck to celebrate Father's Day
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian pays emotional homage to husband Travis Barker on Father's Day
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
The disgraced rapper has been appearing in Manhattan courthouse for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion shares three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, with late music producer René Angélil
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake is a doting father to two sons, Silas and Phineas, whom he shares with wife, Jessica Biel