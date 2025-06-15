Entertainment

Lily Collins pens sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Phil and husband Charlie

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child, Tove Jane McDowell via surrogate in February

Lilly Collin has penned a sweet Father’s Day tribute for her dad Phil Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell, who recently embraced fatherhood after the birth of their daughter, Tove Jane McDowell.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Emily in Paris star shared a carousel of heartwarming photos of Charlie and baby Tove.

“Happy first Father’s Day @charliemcdowell. Tove is the luckiest little girl in the world to be yours,” she wrote along the post.

Lily continued, “Seeing you with her is the most beautiful thing. You certainly were born to be a dad and you continue to amaze me every single day with the countless ways you protect and nurture her, make her laugh, and shower her with adoration.”

“Thank you for taking the best care of our little T and of course big brother @redforddog. What would we do without you? We love you so so SO much…,” she added.


The Love, Rosie actress also honored her own father Phil with a touching note in a separate Instagram post.

“Still saying 'That's my dad!' 25 years later. But now, I get to play the film for my own daughter, who will one day point at the screen and say 'That's my grandpa!' Happy Father's Day, Dad,” she wrote along a clip of his father’s interview from 1999.

About Lily Collins' daughter

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child, Tove Jane McDowell via surrogate in February.

