Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs' family has proven they have his back amid the ongoing sex trafficking trial.
On Sunday, June 15, Diddy's sons Justin Combs and Christian "King" Combs paid a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to their dad.
Christian turned to his Instagram to share a throwback snap of himself on a red carpet with the 55-year-old rapper with the caption, "Happy Fathers Day Pops!!"
"I Love you & miss you!!! We waiting for you at [home-emoji]," the 27-year-old noted.
While Justin also posted a black-and-white video of himself and his dad sitting and talking in a spacious room, which he later shared on his Instagram Stories as well.
The 31-year-old paired the social media post with the caption, "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY POPS, THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME LIFE & ALWAYS BEING PRESENT! MY SUPER HERO! I'M W YOU 4EVER NO MATTER WHAT! MISS YOU & LOVE YOU."
Sean "Diddy" Combs children and ongoing sex trafficking trial
In total, Diddy is father to seven children from four different women.
He and the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018, shared Christian and twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila, 18, and son Quicy Brown, whom Porter had with AI B. Sure!.
The disgraced music mogul later welcomed son Justin with Misa Hylton in 1993 and a daughter, Chance Combs, with Sarah Chapman in 2006.
In 2022, the I'll Be Missing You rapper once again surprised his fans by announcing the birth of his daughter Love, whom he shares with Dana Tran.
In early May, six of Diddy's children came to show their support during the opening statements of the ongoing trial.
Prior to the trial, in October 2024, his six oldest children issued a joint statement addressing the allegations against their father, stating that the accusations had "devastated our family."
Diddy was initially arrested in September 2024 and has denied all of the allegations against him.
He is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, and if convicted, he could face a potential life sentence.