Ed Sheeran puts music on hold over unexpected reason

Ed Sheeran has announced a surprise hiatus from recording his new album

  Web Desk
  July 05, 2024
Ed Sheeran has announced a surprise hiatus from recording his new album to launch a new initiative.

He aimed at improving music education in schools across England.

Speaking about the scheme, Ed shared, “I started doing that in the county I'm from, and we've just now changed to doing it nationwide.”

“I'm now visiting more high schools that really need music funding and you can see what a difference it makes.” The Perfect crooner added.

Ed went on to share, 'I'm not an academic person – in the real world I would be viewed as stupid. But I excelled at music and therefore people think I'm good at something.

“I found it massively helpful to be at a state-funded school that really encouraged that. They've basically cut funding for that in England so I'm doing what I can to get funding for it.” he added.

Ed further hoped his efforts will inspire the new government to prioritize music education.

"The new government will be better at it, I think," he expressed.

Moreover, Ed Sheeran has reportedly donated £170,000 to his old school in 2020 to support art and music programs.

