Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024

Lauren Sorrentino has nothing but praises for husband Mike Sorrentino on his 42nd birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post, Lauren shared a series of photographs taken throughout their journey together to commemorate the Jersey Shore star’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the best husband, father and man I know! We are so blessed to have you as ours, I love you!” she penned as she posted a throwback photo with husband.


Next in the series was the couple’s family photo carrying their son Romeo Reign, 2, daughter Mia Bella, 1, and Luna Lucia, 4 months.

The slideshow further had a mix of couple and family snaps with a short clip in the end.

In the video, Sorrentino’s son Romeo can be seen feeding the Situations Sorrentino a cake followed by having some of it himself.

Mike Sorrentino tied the knot with his long-term college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on November 1, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Romeo Reign in May, 2021, and daughter Mia Bella in January, 2023 while the third daughter was born in March, 2024.

In September, 2014, Mike was charged for tax fraud of $8.9 million.

