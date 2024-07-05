Entertainment

Aiman Khan sends prayers to Hina Khan amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

Aiman Khan showers support to Hina Khan, who is fighting stage 3 breast cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Aiman Khan showers support to Hina Khan, who is fighting stage 3 breast cancer
Aiman Khan showers support to Hina Khan, who is fighting stage 3 breast cancer 

Indian actress Hina Khan, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, uploaded a video post her first chemotherapy that garnered a reaction from the Pakistani diva Aiman Khan.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 star dropped a brief video of getting her hair cut short.

In the video shared, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star appeared stronger than ever as she is ready to battle the deadly disease with bravery.


The reel kicked off with Hina getting her hair cut while her mom’s wailing voice was heard in the background. 

Hina’s beautiful long hair were being chopped off but the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star was enduring the pain.

As soon as the video went viral, her die-hard fans and many from the entertainment fraternity too showered love and sent her prayers in the comments section.

What caught eyeballs was the Baandi star’s heartfelt comment to help Hina cope up with the tough ordeal.

“ You are so strong!! May Allah bless you with a long and healthy life,” Aiman penned.

Helly Shah, another prominent face also commented, “ You are one of the strongest woman I have ever seen Hina. Warrior. More and More love and prayers for you.”

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar also wrote, "You queen.”

Her new post came shortly after the actress received an award during a glitzy award night despite finding out about her health. 

“ This wards night I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalize not just for myself but for everyone,” she had penned.

Hina known for her epic acting skills sent shockwaves all over India and Pakistan with her cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

Entertainment News

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Mahira Khan's latest fashion photoshoot conquers hearts
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-Baker of ‘Perfect Strangers’ are in touch?
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
BLACKPINK's Lisa accused of plagiarising 'ROCKSTAR' music video
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kanye West's attorney reports rapper's refusal to communicate or settle fees
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Ed Sheeran puts music on hold over unexpected reason
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kevin Bacon loves being 'famous' after spending day as common man
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten