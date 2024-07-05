Aiman Khan sends prayers to Hina Khan amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis

Indian actress Hina Khan, who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, uploaded a video post her first chemotherapy that garnered a reaction from the Pakistani diva Aiman Khan.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 star dropped a brief video of getting her hair cut short.
In the video shared, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star appeared stronger than ever as she is ready to battle the deadly disease with bravery.
The reel kicked off with Hina getting her hair cut while her mom’s wailing voice was heard in the background.
Hina’s beautiful long hair were being chopped off but the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star was enduring the pain.
As soon as the video went viral, her die-hard fans and many from the entertainment fraternity too showered love and sent her prayers in the comments section.
What caught eyeballs was the Baandi star’s heartfelt comment to help Hina cope up with the tough ordeal.
“ You are so strong!! May Allah bless you with a long and healthy life,” Aiman penned.
Helly Shah, another prominent face also commented, “ You are one of the strongest woman I have ever seen Hina. Warrior. More and More love and prayers for you.”
Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar also wrote, "You queen.”
Her new post came shortly after the actress received an award during a glitzy award night despite finding out about her health.
“ This wards night I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalize not just for myself but for everyone,” she had penned.
Hina known for her epic acting skills sent shockwaves all over India and Pakistan with her cancer diagnosis.