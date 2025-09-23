Home / Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon, Sean Penn take brutal jab at FCC after Jimmy Kimmel's ABC return

ABC and Nexstar announce the triumphant return of Jimmy Kimmel after suspension during live show

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Jimmy Fallon, Sean Penn take brutal jab at FCC after Jimmy Kimmel's ABC return 

Jimmy Fallon and Sean Penn are celebrating the striking return of Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

During the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 65-year-old American actor and film director shared a piece of thought for the Federal Communications Commission. 

Penn jokingly said to Fallon that he found an envelope in the dressing room which has a bold message for the FCC.

"I found this in the dressing room. And I just thought I'd get it out of the way because, you know, it's got brevity, I suppose. It was to the FCC. It was just this," the Daddio actor said after pulling out a patch featuring the message, "SUCKLESS." 

This brutal dig at the FCC left Fallon in stitches and thanked Penn for finding it, saying, "I left that in there, or a friend of mine did." 

The statement referenced the FCC’s chair, who declared that the United States of America’s government played no role in suspending Jimmy Kimmel from ABC/Disney. 

Despite these speculations, ABC and Nexstar confirmed on Monday, September 22, that the Jimmy Kimmel Live show would be returning to air after a week.

For those unaware, on September 17, ABC and Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! Would be pulled "indefinitely" after the host of the show made insensitive remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination. 

Shortly after the announcement, several Hollywood A-listers voiced their concerns and urged the authorities to bring back Jimmy Kimmel on his live show.  

