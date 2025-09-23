Ex-Astronauts CEO, exec ties explained months after Coldplay viral concert clip

The reality about Astronauts CEO Andy Byron and executive Kristin Cabot’s relationship — after being spotted together at a Coldplay concert — has now come to light.
As per PEOPLE, a source close to the sci-tech organization’s HR manager has shut down the speculations that a CEO and an executive spotted together at a Coldplay concert were having an affair.
“Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair,” the source said.
“It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it,” the source added.
They went on to say, “But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair.”
“It is important to note how inappropriately mislabeled Kristin has been — as a homewrecker,” said the source.
The insider shared, “It's unfathomable to witness what has happened, and how devastating it can be, for not just individuals, but entire families,” adding, “All I can think of is that this could happen to any of us at any time. I think all of the misinformation has been the most mind-blowing to witness.”
The tipster explained they wanted to clarify the situation following the international buzz over Byron and Cabot being seen together at the Coldplay show at Gillette Stadium on July 16.
During the concert, Byron, 51, had his arms wrapped around Cabot, 53, and then shifted out of the frame after being caught on the kiss cam.
After viewing themselves on screen, Cabot covered her face as Byron tried to hide from view.
The couple’s weird reaction sparked Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin saying on the stage, "Oh, look at these two. All right, c'mon, you're okay.”
He then jokingly added, “Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”