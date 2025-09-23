Home / Entertainment

Keanu Reeves sets record straight on Alexandra Grant marriage rumour

'Matrix' actor and Alexandra Grant have been in relationship for seven years

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Keanu Reeves has recently set the record straight on marriage rumours with his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

The Matrix actor, who started dating Alexandra since 2018, sparked marriage speculations after Grant was seen wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger, which implied that the couple had “secretly” tied the knot during a low-key ceremony in Europe.

Reeves finally addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with the visual artist on September 22.

While responding to a question about whether the actor and Grant are officially husband and wife, Keanu’s rep told E! News, “It is not true.”

“They are not married,” read the press statement, shutting down marriage rumours once and for all.

Earlier in a 2020 interview with Vogue, Grant shared rare insight into her relationship with Reeves.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. I deeply value the experience of being in relationships,” she said.

On the other hand, Reeves also opened up about his bond with Grant in an interview with E! News earlier this year.

“We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle and we have enjoyed it,” confessed the John Wick actor.

For those unversed, Reeves and Grant collaborated on two art books together including Ode to Happiness (2011), and the Shadows (2016).

They reportedly started dating in 2018 and they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala back in November 2019.

