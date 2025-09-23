Sabrina Carpenter dubs men as ‘super entertaining species’: Here’s why

Sabrina Carpenter has recently shared conflicting opinions about men in general after she took a dig at her former beau Barry Keoghan.
The Espresso hit-maker describes men as a “super entertaining species” mainly because of their innate behaviour.
Sabrina reveals that men always intrigue her which is why she based her new album, Man’s Best Friend on this particular subject.
“When one of my female friends announces that she's having a son, I just rejoice for that young boy, because I know he's going to be raised right,” said the Hate U Give star.
Sabrina explained that she’s been on “Earth for 26 years, but I feel like we've always kind of had to train them”.
Unfortunately, the singer-songwriter noted that it's a “tale as old as time”.
“I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch, in positive and negative ways,” she told Vogue Italia.
Feather crooner pointed out that she really “feels adored and inspired and loved by some of them and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by other,” while speaking about men.
Sabrina continued, “Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me.”
Meanwhile, the songwriter further said that her “whole life” she felt “like humour was just this, and it wasn't even always humour, I think it was usually just sort of a wit that kind of saved me”.
“It was always there to make sure that at the end of the day I was protecting myself for the future,” added Sabrina.