Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter dubs men as ‘super entertaining species’: Here’s why

American pop singer reflects on opposing views about men in a new magazine interview

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |

Sabrina Carpenter dubs men as ‘super entertaining species’: Here’s why


Sabrina Carpenter has recently shared conflicting opinions about men in general after she took a dig at her former beau Barry Keoghan.

The Espresso hit-maker describes men as a “super entertaining species” mainly because of their innate behaviour.

Sabrina reveals that men always intrigue her which is why she based her new album, Man’s Best Friend on this particular subject.

Sabrina Carpenter dubs men as ‘super entertaining species’: Here’s why

“When one of my female friends announces that she's having a son, I just rejoice for that young boy, because I know he's going to be raised right,” said the Hate U Give star.

Sabrina explained that she’s been on “Earth for 26 years, but I feel like we've always kind of had to train them”.

Unfortunately, the singer-songwriter noted that it's a “tale as old as time”.

“I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch, in positive and negative ways,” she told Vogue Italia.

Sabrina Carpenter dubs men as ‘super entertaining species’: Here’s why

Feather crooner pointed out that she really “feels adored and inspired and loved by some of them and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by other,” while speaking about men.

Sabrina continued, “Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me.”

Meanwhile, the songwriter further said that her “whole life” she felt “like humour was just this, and it wasn't even always humour, I think it was usually just sort of a wit that kind of saved me”.

“It was always there to make sure that at the end of the day I was protecting myself for the future,” added Sabrina.

You Might Like:

Diddy requests reduced prison time ahead of October hearing

Diddy requests reduced prison time ahead of October hearing
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution

Keanu Reeves sets record straight on Alexandra Grant marriage rumour

Keanu Reeves sets record straight on Alexandra Grant marriage rumour
'Matrix' actor and Alexandra Grant have been in relationship for seven years

Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' set injury

Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' set injury
The 'Euphoria' starlet breaks cover after Tom Holland was reportedly rushed to hospital

Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death

Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death
The 'Hallmark' star's passes away at 35 after alleged Las Vegas restaurant negligence

Taylor Swift theatrical release forces 'Harry Potter' star's film delay

Taylor Swift theatrical release forces 'Harry Potter' star's film delay
The 'White Horse' crooner is set to drop a theatrical release party for her 12th album on October 3

Kim Kardashian reveals one fitness routine to make her ‘fall in sleep’

Kim Kardashian reveals one fitness routine to make her ‘fall in sleep’
'American Horror Story' actress Kim Kardashian spills the secret to staying in shape at 44

Taylor Swift ex-manager makes shocking revelations against the singer

Taylor Swift ex-manager makes shocking revelations against the singer
American pop star Taylor Swift’s first manager discusses singer’s accusations against Scooter Braun

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart
D4vd has been garnering attention after a teen's body was discovered in his Tesla trunk earlier this month

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting
'Harry Potter' star opens up about one aspect of movie process that is disheartening for her

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV
The MTV reality series has been cancelled after over a decade of investigation into deceptive online romance

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears
American actress as well as humanitarian speaks up about free speech debate in the US

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle
American singer-songwriter gets candid about her passion for THIS hobby