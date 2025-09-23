Home / Entertainment

Priscilla Presley credits Kim Kardashian for last conversation with her ex

Priscilla Presley and Robert Kardashian briefly dated between 1975 and 1976

  By Riba Shaikh
Priscilla Presley has recently credited Kim Kardashian for her last conversation with her ex Robert Kardashian Sr prior to his dead in September 2003.

Priscilla, who briefly dated Kim’s late father after Elvis Presley divorce, recalled receiving a phone call from the reality star who connected her with her former partner.

“Robert and I had one last conversation before he died,” said the 80-year-old in her book Softy, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, published today, September 23.

While gushing about Robert, Priscilla mentioned, “He was the kindest of men, and I remember him with great affection.”

Priscilla only dated Robert for a few months who died at age 59 following a brief battle with esophageal cancer.

Elaborating on why her relationship with Robert didn’t work out, she wrote, “Robert had a demanding job as an attorney, working long hours five days a week.”

“By the time the weekend rolled around, all he wanted was a quiet night at home with popcorn and a good movie,” she continued.

Priscilla noted, “It was fine at first, but I gradually grew restless. I am more active by nature.”

At the time, Robert “wanted to get married,” but Priscilla “wasn’t ready to marry again” notably after her split from Elvis.

