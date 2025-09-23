Home / Entertainment

James Van Der Beek makes last-minute return to 'Dawson's Creek' reunion

The 'Varsity Blues' star reunited with 'Dawson’s Creek' cast at the Richard Rogers Theatre earlier this week

  By Fatima Hassan
James Van Der Beek made a special return to the highly anticipated reunion of the superhit drama series, Dawson's Creek.  

The 48-year-old American actor attended the charity event at the Richard Rogers Theatre virtually on Monday, September 22.

Van Der Beek was unable to make an appearance in person, so the Texas Rangers star decided to appear via pre-recorded video message that was later projected on stage.

In his video message, the Vampirina actor said, "I have been looking forward to this night for months and months ever since my angel Michelle Williams said she was putting it together."

"I can't believe I'm not there. I can't believe I don't get to see my cast mates, my beautiful cast, in person," he added.

The Labour Day actor continued, "And I just want to stand on that stage and thank every single person in the theatre for being here tonight."

In addition to Van Der Beek, Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps, reunited for a live reading of the show’s pilot episode to benefit F cancer and Van Der Beek, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year.

Dawson's Creek initially premiered from 1998 to 2003 for its six seasons.     

