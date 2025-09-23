Diddy requests reduced prison time ahead of October hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has requested that the disgraced music mogul should only be sentenced to 14 months of jail time.
Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution over the summer and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3.
The charges together carry a maximum 20-year sentence, with the probation department recommending a maximum of seven and a quarter years.
In a filing submitted on Monday, September 22nd, the rapper's legal team noted that since he was acquitted of the most serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, he should only serve till the end of 2025, followed by a mandatory drug treatment and therapy.
Diddy's lawyers blamed his addiction and anxiety for his behaviour and "any assaults discussed at the trial."
They also added that "the proposed sentence is the only just and fair sentence for Mr. Combs," as guidelines for "Mr. Combs's crimes of conviction" are usually six to 12 months.
The record producer's team also underscored that Diddy has been "adequately punished by serving 13 months in the terrible conditions" at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he has been detained since his initial arrest in September 2024.
Monday's memorandum was accompanied by statements from family members and friends, including his ex-girlfriend, City Girls rapper Yung Miami, who spoke highly of him.
Diddy is due to be sentenced on October 3 following his July conviction on two prostitution-related charges. He was acquitted of three further charges: two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy.
On Thursday, September 25, Judge Arun Subramanian will preside over a hearing to consider Diddy's motion for acquittal or a new trial, which his lawyers filed in late July.
For now, Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.