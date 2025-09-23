Home / Entertainment

Snoop Dogg sparks buzz with ‘wild demand’ before AFL grand final gig

Snoop Dogg is set to headline the AFL Grand Final at the 100,000-capacity MCG

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Snoop Dogg has raised eyebrows with a reported “wild demand” ahead of his AFL Grand Final gig at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but organizers insist it simply “wasn’t in the budget.”

According to Dailymail, the US rapper has made a massive demand of the event's organisers and it's going to cost him

“There has been a slight budgetary issue with Snoop Dogg's Grand Final appearance on Saturday,” Ross Stevenson said on 3AW's Rumour File.

Stevenson added, “Because he has demanded that a replica of the stage for Saturday be built at Marvel Stadium so he can rehearse before Thursday's rehearsal at the MCG.”

The Australian radio presenter went on to say, “Which means that the Dogg will be rehearsing at Marvel either today or tomorrow.”

He revealed, “I'm quite impressed by the fact that he wants to get it right ... but it wasn't in the budget.”

The images shared this week showcased preparations in full swing at Marvel Stadium, with a stage under construction and rehearsals underway.

Dogg is set to headline the AFL Grand Final at the 100,000-capacity MCG, where Brisbane faces Geelong.

According to Fox Sports reports the rapper will earn $5 million, following in the footsteps of Katy Perry and Robbie Williams as global acts chosen for the performance.

Snoop Dogg travelled to Melbourne on Tuesday, meeting up with AFL brothers Nick and Josh Daicos for a kickabout at the MCG.

