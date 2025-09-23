Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift wins big in court ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The 'Lover' hitmaker set to release her new music album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' in October this year

  By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift, who is gearing up for the anticipated release of The Life of a Showgirl, has scored a major legal victory.

On Monday, September 22, a Los Angeles judge granted the mega popstar a five-year restraining order against her accuser and stalker, Brian Jason Wagner, in her ongoing harassment case.

According to USA Today, the court issued orders against Briana and strictly advised him to stay at least 100 yards away from Swift, her residence, her vehicle and her workplace.

The court additionally prohibited Wagner from contacting the Lover singer in any way and must surrender any firearms, ammunition or body armour.

This update from the Los Angeles court comes a few months after Swift officially filed a lawsuit against Wagner.

In her June filing, the 35-year-old American singer submitted a temporary restraining order, claiming Wagner made false claims about living at her property.

She also claimed that Wagner made false accusations against her and lied about being in a relationship with her.

It is important to note that Taylor Swift submitted the lawsuit in a court after Brian Jason Wagner appeared at her home and insisted that she was the mother of his son.

However, after a few months of legal battle, the singer finally received relief in the harassment case.

For those unaware, Taylor Swift scored this victory as she will release her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025.

