Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' set injury

Zendaya marked first appearance just days after her fiancé Tom Holland was rushed to hospital following an accident on the set of Spider-Man.
On Monday, the Euphoria starlet was spotted with her dog while performing walking duties.
For the walk, Zendaya looked effortlessly gorgeous as she paired a sleek trench coat with leather boots, accompanied by the couple’s dog Noon in Richmond Park.
The outing came after Tom was reportedly rushed to hospital following a stunt that ended in disaster while filming the new Spider-Man movie at Leavesden Studios in Watford on Friday.
Following the medical emergency as the actor cracked his head after suffering a fall and was treated for a concussion, the filming of the £150million Marvel movie’s production was halted.
The reports now say production on the much-anticipated sequel has been halted for a full week.
According to Deadline, the filming schedule faced a delay as the shoot around Spider-Man’s shooting schedule doesn’t allow work to continue without Tom.
The East of England Ambulance Service told The Sun, “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.”
The service added, “An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”
Tom Holland and Zendaya share the screen again, a decade after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first feature-length role as the superhero