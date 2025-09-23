Home / Entertainment

Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' set injury

The 'Euphoria' starlet breaks cover after Tom Holland was reportedly rushed to hospital

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s Spider-Man set injury
Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' set injury

Zendaya marked first appearance just days after her fiancé Tom Holland was rushed to hospital following an accident on the set of Spider-Man.

On Monday, the Euphoria starlet was spotted with her dog while performing walking duties.

For the walk, Zendaya looked effortlessly gorgeous as she paired a sleek trench coat with leather boots, accompanied by the couple’s dog Noon in Richmond Park.

The outing came after Tom was reportedly rushed to hospital following a stunt that ended in disaster while filming the new Spider-Man movie at Leavesden Studios in Watford on Friday.

Following the medical emergency as the actor cracked his head after suffering a fall and was treated for a concussion, the filming of the £150million Marvel movie’s production was halted.

The reports now say production on the much-anticipated sequel has been halted for a full week.

According to Deadline, the filming schedule faced a delay as the shoot around Spider-Man’s shooting schedule doesn’t allow work to continue without Tom.

The East of England Ambulance Service told The Sun, “We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford.”

The service added, “An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya share the screen again, a decade after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first feature-length role as the superhero

You Might Like:

Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death

Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death
The 'Hallmark' star's passes away at 35 after alleged Las Vegas restaurant negligence

Taylor Swift theatrical release forces 'Harry Potter' star's film delay

Taylor Swift theatrical release forces 'Harry Potter' star's film delay
The 'White Horse' crooner is set to drop a theatrical release party for her 12th album on October 3

Kim Kardashian reveals one fitness routine to make her ‘fall in sleep’

Kim Kardashian reveals one fitness routine to make her ‘fall in sleep’
'American Horror Story' actress Kim Kardashian spills the secret to staying in shape at 44

Taylor Swift ex-manager makes shocking revelations against the singer

Taylor Swift ex-manager makes shocking revelations against the singer
American pop star Taylor Swift’s first manager discusses singer’s accusations against Scooter Braun

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart
D4vd has been garnering attention after a teen's body was discovered in his Tesla trunk earlier this month

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting
'Harry Potter' star opens up about one aspect of movie process that is disheartening for her

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV
The MTV reality series has been cancelled after over a decade of investigation into deceptive online romance

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears
American actress as well as humanitarian speaks up about free speech debate in the US

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle
American singer-songwriter gets candid about her passion for THIS hobby

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident
Tom Holland suffered a concussion due to a stunt accident during 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency
The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer announces special seven-night residency in Las Vegas in new post

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday
The former One Direction star shares his 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid