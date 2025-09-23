Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers describe 'inhumane' prison conditions in new legal filing

'Diddy' defence team disclosed 'inhumane' conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York

  By Javeria Ahmed
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers are urging his near-immediate release at sentencing, citing what they describe as “inhumane” conditions behind bars.

As per the Sky News, the disgraced music mogul’s lawyer has requested to be given no more than 14 months in prison when he is sentenced next month.

In a new written legal submission, the defence team also disclosed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The legal team asserted that Combs has been forced to eat contaminated food, suffers routine violence, and has not stepped outside for nearly 13 months.

"In the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed," his lawyers said in the document.

They added, "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America - yet has made the most of that punishment."

The team claimed Combs has been "adequately punished" as he has been jailed in "terrible conditions".

He has also become sober "for the first time in 25 years" and had an "incident-free record", adding that he assisted other prisoners by developing a program to teach business management and entrepreneurial skills..

The rapper wants "to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life", the defence team said.

Combs was convicted on two prostitution-related charges after his high-profile summer trial, but acquitted of the more serious counts of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

