Justin Bieber breaks silence as ex Selena Gomez's wedding details go public

The 'Baby' hitmaker and Selena Gomez parted ways in 2018 before his high-profile marriage with Hailey Bieber

  By Fatima Hassan
Justin Bieber has seemingly reacted to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez’s, upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

The Yummy hitmaker turned to his official Instagram account on Monday, September 22, to share a series of steamy snaps featuring his life partner, Hailey Bieber. 

Justin's recent clicks with the Rhode Skin founder showed him strolling with his wife and their one-year-old baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, where the singer is expected to perform his sold-out Coachella gig next year.  

In the photos, Hailey smiles at the camera in a few other shots as the Baby crooner continues holding her in his arms.

However, the critically acclaimed singer appeared unbothered by the ongoing reports of Selena’s wedding details.

According to media reports, the Ice Cream singer, who got engaged to Benny in December last year, is set to tie the knot with her fiancé on September 27, 2025.

Insiders close to the couple have recently revealed that the entire celebration is set to unfold in California, most likely in the picturesque hills of Montecito or nearby Santa Barbara.

Despite the constant speculations, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have yet to confirm their marriage details.

It is important to note that Selena and Justin parted ways back in March 2018, before his high-profile marriage to Hailey Bieber. 

