BLACKPINK's Lisa accused of plagiarising 'ROCKSTAR' music video

BLACKPINK's Lisa is facing accusations of plagiarism from two separate individuals over her highly successful solo comeback Rockstar.
Gabriel Moses, the cinematographer behind Travis Scott's FE!N’s music video, took to Instagram to accuse Lisa of copying a shot from his work in her ROCKSTAR music video.
Moses shared a comparative image, highlighting the similarities, and demanded due credit by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, Chinese designer Yue Yang also alleged that Lisa's team copied her original star-shaped top design for the ROCKSTAR music video without permission.
Yang shared the design process of her original work, claiming that Lisa's team did not contact her regarding the use of it in her music video.
The plagiarism accusations have sparked a heated debate among fans, with some defending Lisa and others calling her out for allegedly copying others' work.
Despite the controversy, Lisa's ROCKSTAR music video has garnered over 77 million views on YouTube.
Lisa's management company, YG Entertainment, has yet to comment on the allegations. The K-pop idol's fans are eagerly waiting for an official response to clear the air.
Blackpink's Lisa released her new solo single, Rockstar was released on June 27.