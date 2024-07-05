Mahira Khan's latest fashion photoshoot conquers hearts

Mahira Khan amped up her style game with yet another jaw-dropping photoshoot that left millions asking for more!
Khan, who is currently vacationing in Italy, made it a point to light up fans weekend with a striking post that featured her flaunting her desi swag to perfection.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Sadqay Tumhare star shared a bunch of photos from her latest photography session twirling in a beige fully embroidered angarkha styled dress from what appeared to be an outdoor setting.
She decked up in style in an extravagant designer piece that she carried off with utmost elegance and poise.
The Humsafar famed diva managed to further ooze charm as she paired her entire outfit with a sleek bun and long dangling gold earrings.
In the makeup department, Mahira opted for a nude look with her glowing cheekbones enhancing the beauty.
Khan got the internet crazy as beautiful clicks from her recent photo-op did rounds.
One user in awe of the superstar’s full ready look wrote, “ So beautiful.”
Another penned, “ Just elegant look.”
“ Looking so stunning Mahira mam,” the third added.
The fourth penned, “ What a stunner.”
Khan is no stranger to such shoots as she time and again does manage to take breaths away with her stunning beauty and undeniable grace.
Mahira Khan, who boasts 11.1M followers in no time, tied the knot for the second time with an acclaimed businessman Salim Karim in Bhurban as her stunning wedding glimpses said it all.