Entertainment

Mahira Khan's latest fashion photoshoot conquers hearts

Mahira Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in a beige angarkha styled dress

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Mahira Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in a beige angarkha styled dress
Mahira Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in a beige angarkha styled dress 

Mahira Khan amped up her style game with yet another jaw-dropping photoshoot that left millions asking for more!

Khan, who is currently vacationing in Italy, made it a point to light up fans weekend with a striking post that featured her flaunting her desi swag to perfection.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, the Sadqay Tumhare star shared a bunch of photos from her latest photography session twirling in a beige fully embroidered angarkha styled dress from what appeared to be an outdoor setting.


She decked up in style in an extravagant designer piece that she carried off with utmost elegance and poise.

The Humsafar famed diva managed to further ooze charm as she paired her entire outfit with a sleek bun and long dangling gold earrings.

In the makeup department, Mahira opted for a nude look with her glowing cheekbones enhancing the beauty.

Khan got the internet crazy as beautiful clicks from her recent photo-op did rounds.

One user in awe of the superstar’s full ready look wrote, “ So beautiful.”

Another penned, “ Just elegant look.”

“ Looking so stunning Mahira mam,” the third added.

The fourth penned, “ What a stunner.”

Khan is no stranger to such shoots as she time and again does manage to take breaths away with her stunning beauty and undeniable grace.

Mahira Khan, who boasts 11.1M followers in no time, tied the knot for the second time with an acclaimed businessman Salim Karim in Bhurban  as her stunning wedding glimpses said it all. 

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry awaits King Charles' death to make major move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold Fourth of July close to their hearts: Here's why

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister

Entertainment News

King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Virat Kohli flies to London to be with Anushka Sharma, kids
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-Baker of ‘Perfect Strangers’ are in touch?
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Aiman Khan sends prayers to Hina Khan amid stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
BLACKPINK's Lisa accused of plagiarising 'ROCKSTAR' music video
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kanye West's attorney reports rapper's refusal to communicate or settle fees
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Lauren Sorrentino gives birthday shout-out to husband Mike Sorrentino
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Ed Sheeran puts music on hold over unexpected reason
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Celine Dion secret plans for return to stage revealed
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Kevin Bacon loves being 'famous' after spending day as common man
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO intend to start family through surrogacy
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
‘Despicable Me 4’ director draws parallels to James Bond and ‘The Simpsons’
King Charles meets Sir Keir Starmer to appoint him as new UK Prime Minister
Nicola Coughlan drops BTS glimpse as ‘Bridgerton’ S3 enters Netflix Top Ten