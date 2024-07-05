Entertainment

Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-Baker of 'Perfect Strangers' are in touch?

  July 05, 2024
Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker of the Perfect Strangers are still “very, very close.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Pinchot revealed, “We text and call each other all the time.”

“Mark, I mean, he's so embedded in my heart,” the Double Play actor said, adding that when the duo gets together they’re “already laughing” as they both can read each other’s mind.”

“And I can't express to you how not an exaggeration that is,” the actor continued.

Pinchot and Linn-Baker co-starred Perfect Strangers was a hit sitcom that aired on ABC. The series comprises of eight seasons that were released from March 25, 1986 to August 6, 1993.

The series follow the story of Larry Appleton (Mark Linn-Baker), who first time moves into a separate apartment in Chicago and want to enjoy his newfound privacy. However, his happiness could not last long as his cousin, Balki Bartokomous (Bronson Pinchot) from Mediterranean island of Mypos shows up at his apartment wanting to move in.

Pinchot believes that the series was successful because of his “eerie” chemistry with Mark Linn-Baker.

The You and I actor is also closed to Melanie Wilson who portrayed Linn-Baker’s girlfriend Jennifer on the series.

Pinchot was recently seen in latest released film Beverly Hill Cops: Axel-F where he played the role of Serge, a former art gallery salesman turned weapons dealer.

