Billie Eilish concludes Hit Me Hard & Soft tour with movie announcement

Billie Eilish has made a delightful announcement after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.
On on Sunday night, November 23, the Grammy winner concluded her successful tour after 14 months at Chase Center in San Francisco, California..
After ending the tour, Billie announced releasing a 3D movie, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live, which she will co-directed with James Cameron.
The BIRDS OF A FEATHER hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a picture with the Canadian filmmaker.
Billie wrote, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) coming to theatres on march 20th 2026 !!!! this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it :’)”
In Instagram Stories, she expressed sadness for concluding the tour, “Sooo sad tour is over but SO glad we have this movie of the show coming to theatres march 20th 2026!!!.”
Shortly after the announcement, her fans took to social media to express their excitement and congratulate her on the successful tour.
A fan commented, “14 months of pure magic; Billie just closed the HMHAS era like a queen. What a run. Thank you for every scream, every tear, every moment. Legend status unlocked. Rest, recharge, and come back even stronger. We’ll be right her.”
Another wrote, “Amazing Billie Eilish wrapping up a 14-month tour is a huge milestone. She really gave fans an unforgettable experience.”
To note, Billie has not revealed the released date of her upcoming film yet.